Singapore 'strongly condemns' fatal shooting at Quebec City mosque; no reports of Singaporeans injured

SINGAPORE - Singapore has strongly condemned the "heinous attack" at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center on Sunday (Jan 29) during evening prayers, which resulted in six deaths.

In a statement on Monday afternoon (Singapore time), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said "there can be no justification for an attack on a sacred place of worship".

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families," it added.

MFA has since contacted the four registered Singaporeans in Quebec and established that they are safe. It has also not received any reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident.

Two suspects have since been arrested following the attack, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims".

MFA also advised Singaporeans in Canada to exercise vigilance and take the necessary precautions for their safety.

"They should monitor the local news and follow the instructions of the Canadian authorities. They are also advised to keep in touch with their family and friends so that they know you are safe," MFA said.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg