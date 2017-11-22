Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to Bali after Mount Agung eruption: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to areas of Bali affected by the eruption of Mount Agung, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Nov 22).

MFA said in its travel advisory that Singaporeans currently in Bali should avoid Mount Agung and its vicinity.

"In recent months, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency has been warning residents and tourists to stay away from an exclusion zone of 7.5km around the crater on Bali," the ministry said.

It also advised Singaporeans there to monitor local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

"You should also be ready to evacuate at short notice," it added.

Mount Agung erupted on Tuesday, three months after it first started rumbling. Thousands of residents living near the volcano had to leave again. Many of them had only recently been allowed to return to their homes after an evacuation in August.

The volcano, which is located 75km from the resort hub of Kuta, last erupted in 1963, killing nearly 1,600 people.

MFA said: "Volcanic eruptions could result in ash clouds that could severely disrupt air travel, leading to closures of affected airports. Ash fall could also affect outdoor activities."