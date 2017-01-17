Singapore reiterates backing for Israel-Palestine peace talks

Singapore has reiterated its support for talks between Israel and Palestine in the drive for peace.

Its statement follows the conclusion of the Conference for Peace in the Middle East held in Paris, France, on Jan 15, 2017.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said: "Singapore reiterates its support for all international efforts to facilitate the resumption of meaningful and direct negotiations towards a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security.

"Singapore also urges all sides to refrain from unilateral actions that would change the status quo, in order to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution that is in the long-term interest of Israel, Palestine, and the Middle East as a whole."