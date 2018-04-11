Singapore Press Holdings appoints new chief marketing officer

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has appointed Mr Ignatius Low, 45, as the firm's chief marketing officer. He succeeds Ms Elsie Chua, 56, with immediate effect.

Ms Chua has decided to retire after 20 years at the company.

The appointment was announced at a company townhall meeting on Wednesday (April 11). Mr Low, who was appointed head of media solutions in Sept 2016, will fully take over Ms Chua's responsibilities on her last day of service in June 2018.

Thanking Ms Chua for her years of service, SPH deputy CEO Anthony Tan noted her stewardship over the past few years as the company transitioned to offering multi-platform advertising solutions to meet the changing demands of the market.

"She is a media industry veteran who has helmed everything from print display and classified sales to outdoor advertising and content marketing," he added.

Mr Tan said he is confident that Mr Low will continue to build a strong value proposition for the company's advertising partners, and accelerate SPH's growth in a digital-first environment.