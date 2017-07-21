Singapore Pools opens studio supporting special-needs artisans

SINGAPORE - Singapore Pools opened a studio for artisans with special needs on Friday (July 21).

Called the Personalised Love (PLove) Community Studio, it sells a range of leather goods handmade by young people with special needs.

It is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 10am and 3.30pm. The studio is located on the second floor of Singapore Pools' branch at Blk 351 Jurong East Street 31.

The social enterprise behind the 80 sqm studio, PLove, does not have to pay rent to Singapore Pools for three years. The lease is renewable. PLove's founder Yeo Hwee Khim said she was grateful to Singapore Pools for the rent-free space.

Said Singapore Pools chief executive Seah Chin Siong: "We hope that by addressing (the) infrastructure needs of our social sector in a cost effective manner, we can help sustain their operations in the long run.

"In so doing, it is our hope that organisations such as PLove will be able to serve their beneficiaries better."