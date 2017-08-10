Singapore pays tribute to nation's defenders

National servicemen past and present were in the limelight at the National Day Parade yesterday, as the nation paid tribute to the men defending Singapore.

Men of all generations were invited to stand up in recognition of their contributions after the screening of a video to mark the 50th year of national service in Singapore.

The video, with the theme From My Generation To Yours, featured various milestones of national service, from recruits receiving haircuts to soldiers undergoing training.

This critical pillar in nation-building was celebrated in other elements of yesterday's parade at the Marina Bay floating platform.

For example, the first round of the Presidential Gun Salute from each of the four guns on board an M3G raft was fired by operationally ready national servicemen. The rest were fired by full-time national servicemen.

Pilot Julian Quek, 38, who was there with his wife and two children, said: "It's a good form of recognition for what we have done all these years.

"It's also good for the young ones to see what their fathers and forefathers have done for the country, and it's a good example for them to carry on with this tradition to defend the country."