Singapore must stay successful, united, to navigate new geopolitical climate: Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - If Singapore is not economically successful, no major powers will invite it to the global table for discussions. This is why the country is always diversifying its portfolio, exploring opportunities with countries like the United States, China, India and others, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said on Saturday (Aug 12) night.

It is also important for the country to be united, he added. For if Singapore is not socially cohesive, others will take the nation apart, and there is no shortage of people who want to exert their influence on different segments of the population, added Mr Chan, who is also labour chief.

In a wide-ranging speech at a National Day Dinner at Tiong Bahru Community Centre in Tanjong Pagar GRC, Mr Chan called on Singaporeans to be vigilant as he laid out key domestic necessities to "navigate the new forces of significant shifts in global geopolitics".

"We have to start with a clear-eyed view of our interests and the cards we have in our hands," he said.

"It is not helpful to start any conversation on foreign relations (by asking) if we should be on the side of country A or B. We are not vassal states of some bigger countries and we must never allow ourselves to be so," he added.

Mr Chan outlined three main areas of focus for Singapore to manage foreign relations well: staying relevant and contributing globally, economic success and social cohesion.

Singapore can expect neither charity nor sympathy if it is not relevant nor useful, said Mr Chan.

This thinking underlies Singapore's economic policies as well, as it has to stay relevant in the global economy so that it does not get swallowed up by bigger economies.

"If we are not on the table, we will be on the menu," said Mr Chan.

This is why Singapore has trade agreements with as many countries as possible, in order to diversify its portfolio.

Mr Chan also flagged the "backhanded compliment" that people outside of Singapore would want to influence Singapore's foreign policy positions.

This makes it all the more vital to stay socially cohesive despite attempts by others to influence Singapore, he said.

"We can take it as a working assumption that others will want to take advantage of us. But the decisions of our country is ours to make."

"No matter what the content and channels of influence may be attempted on us, we should start from the premise that everything we do, we always remember the long-term interests of our country," he said.

Mr Chan did not mention the case, but his speech comes after a well-known academic from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) had his permanent residency cancelled on August 4 and was ordered to leave Singapore for working with a foreign government to influence Singapore's foreign policy and public opinion.

The Ministry of Home Affairs did not name the country, but said Dr Huang Jing, a China-born United States citizen, had engaged prominent and influential Singaporeans and offered what he claimed was "privileged information" to influence their opinions in favour of that country - but the Government declined to act on the information.