Singapore Mediation Centre saw record number of cases and disputed sums in 2017

SINGAPORE - More people are choosing to talk things through when it comes to disputes, going by how the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC) had a record number of cases last year.

The centre handled $2.7 billion in disputed sums last year, also a record high since it was set up more than 20 years ago, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Last year, there were 538 matters filed for mediation at the SMC, an 8 per cent increase from 2016. Of these, 465 were eventually mediated, a 15 per cent rise from the previous year.

The centre said its caseload has grown year on year, due to greater acceptance of mediation as "a more affordable, flexible and accessible dispute resolution option" instead of pursuing legal action in court.

Most matters mediated are commercial in nature, with construction and company or shareholder disputes the most common, added the centre.

The SMC, which comes under the Singapore Academy of Law, is a not-for-profit organisation providing commercial mediation services.

The centre's executive director Loong Seng Onn said: "Our latest statistics show an ever increasing confidence that mediation can be effective in resolving high-value commercial cases."