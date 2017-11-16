Singapore, Malaysia conduct joint exercise at Second Link

ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago

A car carrying a prominent businessman and three passengers "collided" with a truck carrying 20 drums of hydrochloric acid - resulting in five of the drums falling onto the road and leaking. One drum "fell" into the waters below, though it remained sealed. This was the scenario at yesterday's emergency response exercise at the Tuas Second Link. Conducted by the National Environment Agency and Malaysia's Department of Environment, the exercise aimed to test the effectiveness of the chemical spill Emergency Response Plan developed by both sides to tackle accidents involving hazardous chemicals along the link. It is part of the bilateral cooperation programme under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 16, 2017, with the headline 'Singapore, Malaysia conduct joint exercise at Second Link'.
