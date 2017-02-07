Singapore leaders celebrate Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's upcoming 65th birthday

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Cabinet celebrated his upcoming 65th birthday with a birthday cake and a song on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin posted a Facebook Live video of the celebrations on his page.

In the 2min 22sec video, PM Lee, who turns 65 on Friday (Feb 10), is shown standing before a large cake with candles on it as the politicians sang him a birthday song.

Those present included Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, and Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang.

Thanking those present, PM Lee said: "In the spirit of inclusiveness, this is to all those whose birthdays are in February."

At this, fingers were pointed at Mr Gan, whose birthday is on Thursday (Feb 9).

Nominated MP Chia Yong Yong wished PM Lee another 65 years, to which he responded: "No such chance."

The MPs mingled and joked, with Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sun Xueling pointing to the cake and asking Mr Gan: "Pass or not."

Ms Sun shared Mr Tan's video and wished PM Lee "good health and many blessings in the year ahead".

She also referenced her quip, explaining that there was a war on diabetes.

The Ministry of Health in April last year declared this war, describing diabetes as one of the biggest drains on Singapore's healthcare system.

Last year, PM Lee's Cabinet celebrated the occasion for him early, as he went on a trip to the United States on his actual birthday.

PM Lee quoted the Beatles on his 64th birthday, saying: "There is a Beatles song When I'm Sixty-Four, and now I have got there!"