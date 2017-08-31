Singapore, Indonesia to perform fly-past over Marina Bay to celebrate 50 years of friendship

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Indonesian fighter jets will perform a fly-past over the Marina Bay South area next week to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Twenty F-16 aircraft - 10 each from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) - will join up in the south-west of Singapore, before soaring past the bay area in two formations, including the numeral "50".

The public can watch a rehearsal next Tuesday (Sept 5) and the actual fly-past next Thursday at vantage points in the area. Both events will take place from 2.30pm to 3pm.

The actual fly-past will be observed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who are both attending the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat that day.

They will watch the display from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

Each country's group of aircraft will first form one arrowhead, led by the RSAF contingent.

They will fly past landmarks such as Sentosa, Marina Bay Cruise Centre and the Marina Barrage, before turning back and flying past again in the numeral "50" formation 20 minutes later.

The Indonesians will form the digit "5" and RSAF will form "0".

The aerial display will end with five RSAF F-15SGs executing a bomb-burst manoeuvre as a salute to both nations.

After that, there will be a celebration in Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbahru, Indonesia, involving participants of the combined fly-past and senior officers from both air forces.

Real-time updates and flight routes of the combined fly-past event will be given on the RSAF Facebook page.

Joint exercises and interaction between Singapore's and Indonesia's armed forces take place on a regular basis.

These bilateral exercises and training include Ex Eagle Indopura, the Singapore Armed Forces' longest-running bilateral exercise with any foreign military, and the Joint Fighter Weapons Course.