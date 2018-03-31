Singapore Flyer to resume operations on Sunday, more than 2 months after suspension

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Flyer will resume operations on Sunday (April 1), more than two months after it suspended its services due to a technical issue.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Saturday, a spokesman for the Flyer said that "the necessary safety checks and tests have been carried out to the satisfaction of the Building and Construction Authority".

"We have also obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities to resume flight operations," she said.

"Safety is Singapore Flyer's first and utmost priority - we assure all our customers and partners that rigorous tests have been conducted to ensure that the Singapore Flyer is safe for everyone to enjoy."

The Flyer had stopped its operations on the morning of Jan 25.

Sixty-one passengers were on board when a "technical issue" arose, and they were "brought to ground safely", the Flyer said then.

The Straits Times understands that the glitch did not affect the observation wheel or any of its 28 capsules structurally. Instead, it was related to the mechanism at the base which allows the wheel to rotate.

A spokesman for the Building and Construction Authority had told ST earlier this month that it had suspended the operations in the interest of public safety and called for an independent specialist professional engineer to investigate.

The suspension of the Flyer's operations had caused unhappiness among some potential customers who expressed their disappointment on the Flyer's Facebook page.

Kate Waller wrote on Feb 12 that she was "very disappointed" that her turn on her ride had been cancelled.

The closure also hurt tenants, as visitor numbers dropped.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Flyer apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Visitors may buy flight tickets online at singaporeflyer.com or in person at its ticketing counter, which opens from 8am to 10pm daily.

The Flyer, which is 165m tall and has a diameter of 150m, was officially launched in 2008.

The spokesman for the attraction said it looked forward to welcoming visitors again.