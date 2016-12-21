Singapore expresses shock over market attack

Singapore has expressed shock at the attack on the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 people dead and scores injured.

"We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We also express our solidarity with the people of Germany during this period of grief," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

The Singapore Embassy in Berlin has been in contact with registered Singaporeans in Berlin and has also been in contact with the German authorities to ascertain whether any Singaporeans were hurt in the incident. "Thus far, there are no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident," the statement said.

MFA advised Singaporeans in Germany to monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities, while exercising vigilance and taking precautions. It advised Singaporeans to avoid crowded places, particularly the site of the incident.

"They are also advised to keep in touch with their family and friends so that they know you are safe. Singaporeans are also advised to e-register with MFA if they have not done so," the statement said.