Singapore delivers $100,000 aid package for Marawi evacuees

Brigadier-General Cristobal Zaragosa, assistant division commander of the 4th Infantry Division in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, receiving aid supplies from Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Colonel Lee Kuan Chung, director of the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre, at Laguindingan International Airport in the Philippines yesterday.

The relief package - including medical supplies, food, tents and water filtration devices - was worth $100,000, and will help displaced civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Marawi in the southern Philippines.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft delivered the items donated by the SAF and the Singapore Red Cross. This came after Dr Ng's visit to the Philippines last month, when he offered the use of the SAF's urban training facility for Philippine troops, and a detachment of unmanned aerial vehicles to enhance their intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.