Singapore condemns use of chemical weapons in attack on former Russian spy in Britain

SINGAPORE - Singapore strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons in an attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury, the United Kingdom, on March 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement issued on Saturday (April 14)

The MFA said Singapore has taken note of a report by chemical weapons watchdog the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirming that a high purity toxic chemical was used in the attack.

"Singapore takes its international obligations as a State Party to the Chemical Weapons Convention very seriously, and hopes that the perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly," the MFA statement said.

The MFA also wished the victims of the attack, Mr Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, a swift recovery.