Singapore condemns terror attack in France, no reports of Singaporeans affected

SINGAPORE - Singapore condemns the terrorist attacks in the department of Aude, France, that killed and injured innocent people, including French security officers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.

"We stand in solidarity with the people and government of France, and wish the injured a swift recovery," MFA said in a statement.

It added that there have been no reports of Singaporeans injured or directly affected by the incident so far.

Singaporeans in France are advised to heed the advice of the local authorities and keep in touch with their family and friends.

Those who require urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Paris or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Paris

Tel: +33 01 56 79 68 00

Email: singemb_par@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hour)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg