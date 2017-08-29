Singapore condemns North Korea's latest missile launch for jeopardising peace and stability

Singapore has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile on Tuesday (Aug 29) that flew over Japan.

"This reckless provocation is in blatant defiance of the international community and severely jeopardises the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

"This test, along with the preceding tests since the start of 2017, is a serious breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions," it added.

Singapore strongly urges the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to cease all provocations immediately, the statement said, reiterating Singapore's long-standing call for the Kim Jong Un-led regime to abide by its international obligations and commitments.