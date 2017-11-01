Singapore condemns New York City terror attack

SINGAPORE - Singapore strongly condemns the terrorist attack in New York City on Tuesday (Oct 31) that killed and injured innocent people, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and wish the injured a swift recovery," the statement said.

The MFA said the Singapore Consulate in New York has reached out to Singaporeans who are e-registered in New York. "Thus far, there have been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured in the incident," it said.

The MFA advised Singaporeans in New York to exercise vigilance, follow the instructions of the local authorities and remain alert to local developments. "Do keep in touch with your family and friends to let them know you are safe," it urged them.

Singpaoreans who need urgent consular assistance have been directed to contact the Singapore Consulate in New York or the MFA Duty Office. The contact details are:

Singapore Consulate in New York

Tel: +1 (212) 223-3331

Duty Hand-Phone: +1 (917) 293-4540

Email: singcon_nyc@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 63798800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg