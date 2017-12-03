Singapore coaches in the news

•In 2010, swimming coach Edwin Yap was jailed for 24 years for sexually assaulting his six-year-old pupil at a condominium pool. He had also lured a nine-year-old boy into performing sexual acts on him, which he recorded on his mobile phone.•

•A part-time basketball coach, 57, was accused of sexually assaulting a student, then aged 13, in 2013. The five-day trial ended on Nov 17. A verdict is expected to be delivered on Dec 8. •

•In January last year, a badminton coach was sentenced to five years' jail for grooming and sexually assaulting his 13-year-old male student. •

•In May, Singapore Athletics vice-president (competitions organising) Loh Chan Pew was charged with five counts of outrage of modesty, all with the alleged use of criminal force on teenagers aged 16 and 18 at the time. •

•In June last year, Singapore Athletics suspended another coach for alleged improper conduct towards three female athletes before terminating his services.