Singapore coaches in the news

Swimming coach Edwin Yap was jailed for 24 years for sexually assaulting his six-year-old pupil.
Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar is accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades. He worked with the country's gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Veteran track and field coach Loh Chan Pew has been charged with five counts of outrage of modesty.
Swimming coach Edwin Yap was jailed for 24 years for sexually assaulting his six-year-old pupil.
Skipping rope coach Roger Yue Jr faces a total of 48 charges for various sexual offences.
Veteran track and field coach Loh Chan Pew has been charged with five counts of outrage of modesty.
Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar is accused of molesting dozens of female athletes over several decades. He worked with the country's gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games.
Skipping rope coach Roger Yue Jr faces a total of 48 charges for various sexual offences.
Published
1 hour ago
cnicole@sph.com.sg

•In 2010, swimming coach Edwin Yap was jailed for 24 years for sexually assaulting his six-year-old pupil at a condominium pool. He had also lured a nine-year-old boy into performing sexual acts on him, which he recorded on his mobile phone.•

•A part-time basketball coach, 57, was accused of sexually assaulting a student, then aged 13, in 2013. The five-day trial ended on Nov 17. A verdict is expected to be delivered on Dec 8. •

•In January last year, a badminton coach was sentenced to five years' jail for grooming and sexually assaulting his 13-year-old male student. •

•In May, Singapore Athletics vice-president (competitions organising) Loh Chan Pew was charged with five counts of outrage of modesty, all with the alleged use of criminal force on teenagers aged 16 and 18 at the time. •

•In June last year, Singapore Athletics suspended another coach for alleged improper conduct towards three female athletes before terminating his services.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 03, 2017, with the headline 'Singapore coaches in the news'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch