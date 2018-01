This year's Budget, to be delivered by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 19, will be closely watched for any announcements or hints about an impending tax hike.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had signalled in November that taxes will go up as government spending increases, but did not give details on which tax and when it will happen.

After the Budget is delivered, Parliament will debate the Budget statement the following week.

