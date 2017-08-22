Singapore-Australia treaty on RSAF training

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will be able to operate its Flying Training Institute in Western Australia for another 25 years, when the current deal ends next year.

This follows a new treaty inked at the 10th Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee meeting that took place yesterday.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the RSAF being able to train at Base Pearce was "an important part of our training capabilities".

A memorandum of understanding to strengthen tourism cooperation was also signed at the meeting.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS