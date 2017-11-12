Singapore and Malaysia to take part in mock chemical spill exercise

SINGAPORE - Do not be alarmed if you come across a chemical spill along the Tuas Second Link on Monday (Nov 13) or Wednesday (Nov 15).

It is likely part of a chemical spill emergency response exercise that will be conducted by Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Department of Environment, Malaysia, together with several agencies.

The rehearsal for this biennial exercise will be conducted from 7am to noon on Monday, while the actual exercise will be carried out on Wednesday from 6am to 2pm.

The simulation will involve two vehicles, a car and and a truck, which are involved in a collision. Chemicals being transported by the truck will leak on the road as a result, and some fumes will be released when damage to six chemical drums is simulated.

"The public is advised not to be alarmed," said the NEA in a press release on Sunday evening.

Traffic will be diverted during the exercise, and motorists are advised to follow the traffic marshalls' directions at the site.

They are also advised to avoid the Tuas Second Link during the rehearsal and exercise to minimise inconvenience. They should tune in to the Singapore radio stations for any traffic announcements.