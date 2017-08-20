Singapore and Australian ministers to meet for key dialogue on Monday

SINGAPORE - Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and other key Australian ministers will attend a high-level bilateral dialogue in Singapore on Monday (Aug 21).

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will represent Singapore at the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee.

Accompanying Ms Bishop at the dialogue will be Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne, and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo.

Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Bishop will co-chair the dialogue.

At the meeting, the ministers are expected to review bilateral cooperation efforts, including the implementation of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They will also exchange views on international and regional political, economic and security developments.

Singapore and Australia have taken turns hosting the dialogue, which started about 20 years ago in October 1996, and is meeting now for the 10th time. It builds on the "positive momentum" in bilateral relations from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's official visit to the Republic in June (2017) for the 2nd Singapore-Australia Leaders' Summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 20).

On Monday (Aug 21), the Australian delegation will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and will be hosted to lunch by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Later in the day, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Foreign and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Ms Bishop will co-chair the Singapore-Australia High-Level Women's Dialogue.