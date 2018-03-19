Singapore Airlines warns customers against scam that claims recipients have won air tickets

SINGAPORE - Another round of scams targeting Singapore Airlines (SIA) customers has proliferated online, with the airline putting up an advisory warning customers.

The new iterations of the scams ask for customers' personal data on the pretext that they have won air tickets or were selected for a lucky draw.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (March 15), SIA said that it was aware of the scam, which was carried out via e-mails, messages and phone calls.

"We advise customers to exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources," it wrote. "Recipients should verify such e-mails and phone calls if they have any doubts, as well as lodge a police report."

SIA also advised customers to be wary of phishing websites that appear similar to its official website, and to exercise caution in sharing their personal information and credit card details online.

It asked customers who wish to verify such e-mails or calls, or report a fake SIA website, to fill out the feedback form at http://singaporeair.com/en_UK/feedback-enquiry/

This is the latest in a series of scams that has dogged the national carrier.

In December last year, the police put out an advisory warning customers to be on their guard against phishing attempts from scammers posing as SIA.

They sent victims e-mails asking them to participate in customer satisfaction surveys with the promise of rewards.

The link in the e-mails led them to a website resembling SIA's real webpage, which prompted victims to enter their personal information and bank account details.

In November, there was another scam that circulated on messaging application WhatsApp, asking victims to share a link with 20 friends to win free first-class SIA tickets.