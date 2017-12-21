Simei corridor fridges removed after warning

The seven refrigerators left in a corridor of a Housing Board block in Simei have been removed, the town council told The Straits Times yesterday.

A 48-year-old resident, who gave her name only as Madam Shen, had complained that the appliances in the corridor of Block 136, Simei Street 1, were a fire hazard, Shin Min Daily News reported.

An East Coast-Fengshan Town Council spokesman told ST that it served a notice to the offending party after the complaint was lodged on Monday. "We requested the resident remove the items by the next day, which she complied with," said the spokesman.

"The town council offers free disposal services for up to three bulky items per month per unit," she added. "We encourage residents to engage us directly."

The refrigerators belonged to the 42-year-old boss of a moving firm who said she had put them in the corridor temporarily as the roof of her warehouse was leaking.

SCDF guidelines state that combustible materials cannot be stored along common HDB corridors. There must also be a clear pathway at least 1.2m wide. Those who fail to remove objects after receiving a written notice from HDB could be fined up to $2,000.