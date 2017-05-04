Sign up for cyber-security challenge and win UK trip

Play a computer game, win, and score a trip to Britain.

That is how Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) plans to drum up interest in cyber-security here. It is organising the first Cybersecurity Challenge Singapore, a competition to inspire enthusiasts to join the field. The challenge is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents of all ages who are currently not in the cyber-security field.

Participants who sign up for the challenge will join a virtual 3D game world where they must solve cyber-security problems such as identifying Web server vulnerabilities or analysing network traffic in order to extract information.

The game, called CyPhinx, was developed by Cyber Security Challenge UK, a British government-backed organisation tasked with attracting industry talent.

The game world is a virtual skyscraper where each floor contains cyber-security challenges, games and content from different sponsors, which include cyber-security companies and government agencies.

As part of an agreement on cyber-security cooperation signed between the CSA and the British Cabinet Office, the CSA has rolled out a "Singapore Floor" in CyPhinx for its cyber-security challenge.

Players earn points by completing tasks in areas such as forensic analysis, malware investigation and vulnerability assessment.

When the challenge ends on June 14, six winners will have internship opportunities at BAE Systems, PwC Singapore, Palo Alto Networks, StarHub as well as attend professional cyber-security courses by ISC2 and Thinksecure.

They will also be flown to Britain to compete against players there at the finals held in November.

"Cyber-security is a fast-growing industry. However, it is a relatively new area and many cyber-security enthusiasts may not be aware of what the job entails or the exciting opportunities available," said CSA chief executive David Koh.

"With the introduction of the Challenge, we want to unearth budding cyber-security talents and give them a platform to challenge themselves and, at the same time, showcase their skills to potential employers."

Those interested can go to www.csa.gov.sg for more details. Registration is now open.