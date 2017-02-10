””

Sights and sounds of Thaipusam

A devotee, with her tongue pierced as a form of sacrifice, carrying a pot of milk during the procession which began at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road yesterday. Devotees carrying kavadis - some with steel rods that pierce their skin (
Devotees carrying kavadis - some with steel rods that pierce their skin (above) - and a statue of the Hindu God Sri Muneeswaran as they embarked on a 3km procession yesterday from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road. ST PHOTOS: NIVASH JOYVIN, KUA CHEE SIONG
A devotee, with her tongue pierced as a form of sacrifice, carrying a pot of milk during the procession which began at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road yesterday. Devotees carrying kavadis - some with steel rods that pierce their skin (
Devotees carrying kavadis - some with steel rods that pierce their skin - and a statue of the Hindu God Sri Muneeswaran (above) as they embarked on a 3km procession yesterday from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road. ST PHOTOS: NIVASH JOYVIN, KUA CHEE SIONG
A devotee, with her tongue pierced as a form of sacrifice, carrying a pot of milk during the procession which began at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road yesterday. Devotees carrying kavadis - some with steel rods that pierce their skin (
Devotees awaiting the installation of Sri Murugan back inside the temple in Tank Road on Wednesday as the chariot carrying the deity returned after a day's visit to his brother, Sri Vinayagar, at the Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple in Keong Saik Road.ST PHOTOS: NIVASH JOYVIN, KUA CHEE SIONG
A devotee, with her tongue pierced as a form of sacrifice, carrying a pot of milk during the procession which began at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road yesterday.
A devotee, with her tongue pierced as a form of sacrifice, carrying a pot of milk during the procession which began at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road yesterday. ST PHOTOS: NIVASH JOYVIN, KUA CHEE SIONG
Published: 
1 hour ago
tohwenli@sph.com.sg

About 50,000 people turned up yesterday during the annual Hindu festival of Thaipusam.

Among them were devotees carrying kavadis - decorated steel and wood structures - and pots of milk as they embarked on a 3km procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road to live music at three points.

Said milk-pot bearer Selva Packirisamy, 40, who was there with his wife and children to give thanks for the birth of his son: "When we hear the music, we don't feel tired, we get more power. The music is not only for us, it is for the gods too."

The procession was organised by the Hindu Endowments Board, Sri Thendayuthapani Temple and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2017, with the headline 'Sights and sounds of Thaipusam'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 