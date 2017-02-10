Sights and sounds of Thaipusam

About 50,000 people turned up yesterday during the annual Hindu festival of Thaipusam.

Among them were devotees carrying kavadis - decorated steel and wood structures - and pots of milk as they embarked on a 3km procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road to live music at three points.

Said milk-pot bearer Selva Packirisamy, 40, who was there with his wife and children to give thanks for the birth of his son: "When we hear the music, we don't feel tired, we get more power. The music is not only for us, it is for the gods too."

The procession was organised by the Hindu Endowments Board, Sri Thendayuthapani Temple and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple.