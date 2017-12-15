SIA and SilkAir to roll out new airfare pricing

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines and SilkAir will introduce a new airfare pricing structure next month, said the airlines in a joint release on Friday (Dec 15).

There will be revisions to advance seat selection, frequent flyer programme mileage accrual rates, baggage allowance, and change and refund flexibility for some fare types.

The new fare types will be introduced on Jan 20, 2018, for all tickets sold worldwide.

Depending on the class of travel, customers will have up to three types of airfare to choose from. Each will offer a combination of fare, feature and flexibility options, to provide clearer choices to customers to better fit different travel needs.

Three new fare types will be introduced for economy class bookings - Lite, Standard and Flexi, while baggage allowance will increase to 35kg for the highest-category Flexi fares, and remain at 30kg for Lite and Standard fares.

Mileage accrual rates will be set at 50 per cent for Lite fares, 75 per cent for Standard fares and 100 per cent for Flexi fares.

For the premium economy class, there will be two fare types - Standard and Flexi, and baggage allowance will be unchanged at 35kg for both fare types.

Mileage accrual, which is currently set at 110 per cent for all premium economy fares, will increase to 125 per cent for the new Flexi fare type and reduced to 100 per cent for the new Standard fare type.

Scroll the PDF below to see the key differences for each fare type:

Three fare types will be available in Business Class, named Lite, Standard and Flexi.

Baggage allowance will be unchanged in Business Class at 40kg and advance seat selection will continue to be available at no charge for all bookings. Mileage accrual will increase to 150 per cent for the new Flexi fare type, while it will be set at 125 per cent for Standard and Lite fares.