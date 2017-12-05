SIA and SilkAir to codeshare on Scoot flights; travellers to have access to over 130 destinations in network

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir has inked a new codeshare agreement with the SIA Group's low-cost subsidiary Scoot, allowing travellers access to over 30 Scoot-only destinations.

Travellers will now be able to set foot in more than 130 destinations across the group's network.

A joint statement from SIA, SilkAir and Scoot on Tuesday (Dec 5) said that SIA will progressively add its "SQ" designator code while SilkAir will add its "MI" code to Scoot-operated flights between Singapore and 30 destinations served only by Scoot.

The codeshare arrangements will begin with Scoot flights to Athens, Clark, Gold Coast, Hat Yai, Ipoh, Krabi, Kuching and Palembang.

"The new agreement will enable SIA and SilkAir customers to travel on single-ticket itineraries to these codeshare destinations, which means that their boarding passes and baggage tags will be issued up to their final destination at the first point of check-in," the statement said.

In addition, SIA and SilkAir passengers will be offered Scoot's FlyBagEat privileges.

This includes checked baggage allowance, complimentary meal and beverage as well as blanket for flights above four hours.

They will also be able to select their preferred seats on Scoot flights online through the SIA and SilkAir websites when booking their tickets for a fee.

The codeshare flights are subject to regulatory approvals and tickets will be progressively made available through the various booking channels.