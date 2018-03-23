Shorter weekend operating hours on East-West Line to continue in April

All 35 MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) will continue to close earlier and open later on all weekends next month, transport operator SMRT said yesterday.

The stations from Tuas Link to Pasir Ris and from Tanah Merah to Changi Airport will close at 11pm every Friday and Saturday, and open at 8am every Saturday and Sunday.

Trains usually run from 5.30am to about midnight daily.

As the timing of the first and last trains departing each station may vary, SMRT advises commuters to check on station-specific timings when planning their journeys or approach station staff for assistance.

During the early closures and late openings, six shuttle buses will continue to run parallel to stretches of the line and four express bus services will continue to be deployed.

Commuters can receive updates on affected train services and alternative transport arrangements on SMRT's website and social media platforms such as Facebook, and the SMRTConnect app.

Train services along the EWL have also been ending earlier and starting later on weekends this month to squeeze in more time for engineering works and the testing of a new signalling system.

A glitch in the signalling system last November caused a train collision, after which SMRT stepped up its testing and engineering works.

Last December, 17 EWL stations and two North-South Line stations, Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok, also had shorter operating hours on most weekends.

SMRT said the additional engineering hours have allowed it to step up maintenance, inspection and improvement works.

Replacement of the existing concrete track bed is also being carried out between Outram Park and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, it added.

Trains will travel at a slightly slower speed along the affected stretch during the morning peak period to facilitate the works and as a safety precaution.