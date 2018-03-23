Shorter weekend operating hours on East-West Line to continue in April

Published
7 hours ago
leejeg@sph.com.sg

All 35 MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) will continue to close earlier and open later on all weekends next month, transport operator SMRT said yesterday.

The stations from Tuas Link to Pasir Ris and from Tanah Merah to Changi Airport will close at 11pm every Friday and Saturday, and open at 8am every Saturday and Sunday.

Trains usually run from 5.30am to about midnight daily.

As the timing of the first and last trains departing each station may vary, SMRT advises commuters to check on station-specific timings when planning their journeys or approach station staff for assistance.

During the early closures and late openings, six shuttle buses will continue to run parallel to stretches of the line and four express bus services will continue to be deployed.

Commuters can receive updates on affected train services and alternative transport arrangements on SMRT's website and social media platforms such as Facebook, and the SMRTConnect app.

Train services along the EWL have also been ending earlier and starting later on weekends this month to squeeze in more time for engineering works and the testing of a new signalling system.

A glitch in the signalling system last November caused a train collision, after which SMRT stepped up its testing and engineering works.

Last December, 17 EWL stations and two North-South Line stations, Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok, also had shorter operating hours on most weekends.

SMRT said the additional engineering hours have allowed it to step up maintenance, inspection and improvement works.

Replacement of the existing concrete track bed is also being carried out between Outram Park and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, it added.

Trains will travel at a slightly slower speed along the affected stretch during the morning peak period to facilitate the works and as a safety precaution.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 23, 2018, with the headline 'Shorter weekend operating hours on East-West Line to continue in April'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Preparing students for the green business revolution
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online