Short-term rental rules in Singapore

It is illegal to rent out or sublet one's Housing Board (HDB) flatfor under six months. Those who flout the rules can be fined or have their flats acquired by HDB.

For private homes, the bar was lowered to three months on June 30. Private home owners who break the rules can be fined up to $200,000. Repeat offenders face jail time of up to a year, on top of the fine.

But the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is considering a new class of private homes where short-term rentals are allowed. This prospective category would encompass existing properties as well as new residential sites that may be designated specifically for the building of short-term rental properties.

Under amendments to an Act passed in February, URA officers can enter premises without permission to investigate those suspected of breaching the law.

Earlier this month, two Airbnb hosts were charged over their roles in providing unauthorised short-term stays to tenants.

Lim Min Zhang