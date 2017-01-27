She's the biker 'bro' who stopped to clear barricades in the rain

Netizens were full of praise for a motorcyclist who pushed safety barricades away from the path of other motorists during a downpour on Monday.

The deed was caught on video and uploaded online, attracting such comments on Facebook as "well done, bro" and "awesome, bro" for the motorcyclist's civic- mindedness.

As it turns out, the "bro" who had braved the wet conditions seen in the minute-long video clip is a female biker.

While pleasantly surprised by the praise, Ms Nur Liyana Mohamad Sazali told The Straits Times yesterday that she had moved the barricades because she did not want other motorists to be inconvenienced.

Ms Liyana, 30, a food delivery rider, said: "I didn't know that somebody had filmed me. I thought that if I didn't move the safety barriers back to the side of the road, there would be a traffic jam."

It was past 8am and Ms Liyana had just dropped off her friend in town. As she neared OUE Downtown in Shenton Way, she saw the barricades being pushed by strong winds, blocking two lanes on the road.

Somebody filmed her from a nearby taxi stand after she had parked her Yamaha motorcycle at the side of the road.

"There were people around," said Ms Liyana. "But I guess nobody wanted to get wet."

The clip, which was posted on citizen journalism website Stomp and straitstimes.com on Monday, has received more than 18,000 views so far.

On some motoring Facebook pages, netizens who learnt that it was Ms Liyana who had moved the barricades expressed their gratitude to her.

Netizen Francis Chong said: "Thank you, Ms Liyana. We love you for your spontaneous action and effort."

Fellow netizen Khalid Hilmi said: "Not all heroes wear capes, some wear (raincoats)."

Aside from her Facebook friends and some colleagues, few knew about her deed. Ms Liyana said she was "proud to be acknowledged" and did not mind being mistaken for a man. She added: "Even my employer doesn't know it was me in the (video) clip. I don't blame people who thought I was a male biker. I am the rugged type."

But the story of this good Samaritan's deed did not end there. Motorcycle apparel company Hodaka Motoworld presented the biker with a token of appreciation for setting a good example.

Through Facebook contacts, Hodaka Motoworld's marketing manager, Mr Kevin Liew, managed to get the word out to Ms Liyana so that it could present her with a new raincoat the next day.

Mr Liew, 27, said: "We were surprised because we weren't expecting a female rider. We had initially prepared a guy's rain jacket. But we quickly pulled out (another) rain jacket for her."

Ms Liyana was rewarded with an RS Taichi Dry Master rain jacket worth $130.