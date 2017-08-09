She worked on 20 park-connector projects

Mrs Poh-Lim Siew Lan

Senior Manager,

Parks Development, National Parks Board

The Commendation Medal

For Mrs Poh-Lim Siew Lan, a walk in the park can often be a source of pride.

"I like to share with my children about the many trees I have planted along the roadside," said the senior manager of parks development at the National Parks Board (NParks).

She joined NParks 38 years ago and has been involved in more than 20 park-connector projects over the years. Her first project was the Tampines Park connector in 1997.

"Our role is to develop the land into park connectors. We engage consultants to design the park connectors and call the vendors and contractors," said the 59-year-old.

"In the beginning we had simple tracks for cycling, jogging. Now we provide more facilities such as fitness corners, benches and playgrounds, if possible."

Added Mrs Poh-Lim, who is a certified horticulturalist and is now training to be an arborist: "I feel honoured and appreciated by my bosses and organisation, that they recognise my hard work and efforts.

"I enjoy what I do and I will continue to work harder."

Amelia Teng