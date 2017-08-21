She switched from ministry job to pre-school teaching

The training new pre-school teachers get was part of what attracted Ms Marie Luo, 29, to move from a job at the Ministry of Trade and Industry to be a pre-school teacher. She was trained for eight months under the Ministry of Education's fully sponsored Kindergarten Teacher Training Programme.

Ms Luo, who now works at the MOE Kindergarten in Punggol View, continues to be trained on the job and has a mentor.

PM Lee cited her in his National Day Rally speech as someone who has switched careers since the Government started upgrading and expanding pre-schools.

To encourage more good people to join the sector, it will raise the standing of the profession and give pre-school teachers better training and careers, he said.

Another perk for Ms Luo is the chance to interact with children. She said: "They not only develop intellectually, but they also start to learn how to share, be independent and care for others. Just being there and watching their growth is a wonderful honour."