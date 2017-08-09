She helps adult workers learn new skills

Ms Jenny Chua Wee Keng

Deputy Director, Institute for Adult Learning, SkillsFuture Singapore P

ublic Administration Medal (Bronze)

Throughout her career, Ms Jenny Chua has helped adults continue to learn new skills while juggling their regular jobs.

The 47-year-old is head of the Centre for Innovation and Development, which is part of the Institute for Adult Learning, a division within SkillsFuture Singapore.

One of her key roles is to encourage training providers to adopt blended learning - mixing online teaching methods such as multimedia tools with a traditional classroom setting.

"If we are able to push content to adult learners, they can pick up more skills on the job, anywhere, any time, instead of needing to sacrifice more time to commute," she said.

Ms Chua oversees the running of a lab housed in the Lifelong Learning Institute in Eunos Road, where spaces have been designed to facilitate project work and innovative learning.

"Our workers must remain competitive. Singapore's human resources is our main source of capital, so training is important," she said.

Ms Chua was previously at the Singapore Workforce Development Agency for seven years, working on the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) frameworks for sectors such as the creative industry.

In the early 2000s, she was with Spring Singapore where she worked on the National Skills Recognition System - the predecessor of WSQ.

Amelia Teng