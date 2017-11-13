Seriously, these are not just games but can be used to save lives and train nurses

SINGAPORE - A trainee nurse checks the pulse and respiratory rate of a "patient".

Someone who walks in on the scene would see the nurse attending to a mannequin. But to the trainee, who is wearing a pair of augmented reality goggles, the mannequin appears as a real person who blinks and coughs. The "patient" would even turn pale and blue if the trainee takes too long.

In this case, the mannequin has been overlaid with a realistic 3D-model using a software called Project Code Blue.

The software is one of the 15 demos at this year's Serious Games Conference, now in its fifth year. Serious games refer to a relatively new field that uses games and technology to solve real-life problems.

Organised by the non-profit Serious Games Association (SGA) (Singapore), the conference runs two days from Monday (Nov 13) to Tuesday at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

This is the first time the conference has come under the Lifelong Learning Festival, organised by the Lifelong Learning Council, set up by the Singapore Workforce Development Agency.

Serious games differ from those meant for entertainment, said SGA Singapore president Ivan Boo, as they have to follow precise steps and stay true to real-world applications.

"Every single step executed in the game follows procedures taught to the nurses," said Mr Boo. "You can't deviate from that. The challenge is to take that and make it interesting and fun to learn, through games."

Serious games are today used most commonly in healthcare, said Mr Boo, although there is growing interest in them in the education, defence and security sectors.

Project Code Blue was developed by Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in partnership with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre.

Assistant nurse clinician Siti Zainah Rian, who demonstrated how the game works, said: "It provides a more realistic and immersive learning experience for the trainee, with visual,tactile and kinesthetic feedback."

Another game on display at the conference is one used for neonatal resuscitation, developed by clinicians at the Singapore General Hospital.

The web-based simulation game tests doctors, nurses and paramedics on the procedure for the emergency treatment of premature babies. Users have to click on equipment and show how they would use them during resuscitation, which let them refresh their knowledge in a simulated setting.