Seniors show off talent - their way

Mr Andrew Goh, 54, who sang Frank Sinatra's My Way, was among the 10 solo contestants and one group who vied for the top three spots in the finals of the inaugural Seniors Got Talent competition at Hotel Royal yesterday.

The contest was organised by the Singapore Association for Continuing Education.

Ms Irene Wee, chairman of the competition's organising committee, said: "Our main driving force in undertaking this project is to help people - both the public at large and the seniors themselves - to see our senior citizens as potential stars and not write them off as not worthy of our attention or admiration.

We think the five minutes or so in the spotlight will be a bright spot in their lifetime, and for their supporters, the memory of sharing this experience and cheering them on will be cherished long after the moment is over."