Seniors enjoy farm treat

Hong Leong Foundation governor Kwek Eik Sheng showing a quail to seniors from the Henderson Senior Citizens' Home and St John's Home for Elderly Persons at the Farmart Centre in Sungei Tengah Road. Sixty elderly beneficiaries from the two facilities had a chance to get close to farm animals at Hong Leong Foundation's annual charity event yesterday, when 40 staff volunteers across the Hong Leong Group of companies took them to visit three farms. The seniors also had the chance to pet goats and sample mushrooms, before being treated to a zi char lunch at Farmart Centre. With this event, Hong Leong Foundation's total monetary donations reached $1.7 million for the financial year 2016.