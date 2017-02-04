Seniors dressed as superheroes jive with ITE College Central students at zumba session

SINGAPORE - Students from Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central got together with senior citizens on Saturday (Feb 4) morning for an exercise session.

Donning superhero capes themed after Marvel and DC characters such as Spider-man and Superman, more than 200 seniors jived to music during a zumba session at the ActiveSG Bedok Sports Centre at 5 Bedok North Street 2.

The ActiveSG/ITE College Central Super Seniors Event was organised by ActiveSG, the national sport movement by Sport Singapore, and ITE College Central, with the aim of encouraging more Singaporeans to adopt an active lifestyle.

Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC Lee Yi Shyan, dressed in a Batman cape, flagged the elderly off on a walkathon around the sports complex.

This is the first of more such events to come - ActiveSG aims to partner young people at all the institutes of higher learning in Singapore to roll out the initiative throughout the year.