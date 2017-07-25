Senior journalists to moderate panel discussions

Get health tips from medical specialists, take part in a sandwich-making contest and shop to your heart's contest at this weekend's Health & You 2017 Exhibition.

One of the highlights at the event will be two panel discussions that will be helmed by senior journalists.

One of them - Preventing, Delaying And Coping With Dementia - will be moderated by Ms Salma Khalik, senior health correspondent at The Straits Times. It will be held from 11am to 12pm on July 29.

The other discussion, on the knee and back problems that come with age, will be moderated by Mr Carl Lim, a senior correspondent at Lianhe Zaobao. It will be held from 11am to 12pm on July 30.

Separately, specialists from Mount Elizabeth, Mount Elizabeth Novena and Gleneagles Hospitals will also be giving talks on various conditions, from ear disorders to coronary heart disease and eye diseases.

The event will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the talks cost $5 each and the fee includes a goodie bag worth $40.

THE HEALTH & YOU 2017 EXHIBITION

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Halls 401-403 WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 9pm ADMISSION: Free REGISTER: www.healthandyou.sg/seminars

Now in its 13th year, Health & You is jointly organised by The Straits Times Mind & Body and Lianhe Zaobao Lohas. Attendees will enjoy great deals on a variety of products and services at the venue. With a minimum $50 spending in a day, they can redeem a goodie bag worth more than $60. Those who spend at least $30 in a day can get a lucky draw coupon. Ten shoppers will also stand to win $300 each.

For some action, join Singapore's first female professional boxer, Nurshahidah Roslie, at the Juggernaut Fight Club Fighting Corner, where she will be demonstrating some kicks and punches.

There will be bouncy castles and sand art stations to keep the children occupied.

Those aged between seven and 12 can also take part in the Healthy Sandwich Contest, where they have 30 minutes to create an original version of a healthy sandwich and stand to win cash prizes of up to $500.

This competition also has an open category, where winners stand to win up to $800 in cash.