Sembawang night market beckons Sungei Rd vendors

Sungei Road vendors unable to sell their goods since the flea market closed a week ago have been asked to consider a temporary location at a pasar malam (night market) in Sembawang.

The market's association chairman Koh Eng Khoon, 76, has negotiated room for them at the bazaar, beside Sembawang MRT station, which opened on Sunday and will run for two weeks.

This is while he tries to move the vendors to a new permanent site at the Golden Mile Tower carpark. About half of the 200 vendors have expressed interest in the move. That plan has not been approved even though the association sent a contractor to demarcate lots in the rooftop carpark a week ago.

A formal agreement has yet to be reached with Golden Mile Tower carpark owner LHN Group. The association will also need approval from various government agencies such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Mr Koh said vendors were still deciding whether or not to take up the pasar malam spots.

"It gives them a chance to sell their things even though it's just a temporary solution," he said.

Vendors who choose to sell their wares at the pasar malam will begin business tomorrow .

Former Sungei Road vendor Fung Yew Seng, who has set up shop at Chinatown Market, wondered if the fit would be right.

"It is quite far and they have to take the effort to set up their stalls there, only to move once the pasar malam closes," he said.

"Young people at the pasar malam might also not be interested in the second-hand goods they have."