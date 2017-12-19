Selected households in areas such as Toa Payoh, Yishun to participate in household expenditure survey in Dec-Jan

SINGAPORE - The ongoing 11th Household Expenditure Survey will continue with a new batch of selected households from this month till the next.

The households in this batch are those in Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Kallang, Outram, Queenstown, River Valley, Singapore River, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Data collected will be used to facilitate studies on household income and expenditure patterns, and in the compilation of the Consumer Price Index, said the Department of Statistics in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 19).

The survey, which is conducted once every five years, collects detailed information on households’ expenditure, socio-economic characteristics and ownership of consumer durables.

The latest survey was launched in October. It involves a total of 13,100 households in Singapore divided into 26 groups. The households will be covered progressively over the one-year period until next September.

Those involved in the survey from this month till the next make up the seventh and eighth groups.

The data will be kept confidential in accordance with the Statistics Act, said the Department of Statistics.

Households selected for the survey will receive a letter informing them of their participation, as well as an information pamphlet.

All survey officers carry an official identification card and a letter of authorisation issued by the Department of Statistics.

Those who wish to verify the identify of the officers may call the survey hotline on 1800-888-1718 from Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 10pm, and from 10am to 10pm on weekends, said the Department of Statistics.

Members of the public who have questions on the survey can e-mail singstat_hes@singstat.gov.sg or call the hotline from Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 10pm. The hotline is closed on public holidays.