Security stepped up in Marina Bay, nearby areas

Security was tightened at this year's National Day Parade (NDP), with large concrete blocks set up to guard against vehicle attacks.

They were placed along the Marina Bay and surrounding areas, including the Merlion Park, The Promontory @ Marina Bay and in front of Marina Bay Sands, where hundreds had gathered from about 4pm for a spot to view the fireworks during the finale. These measures were previously applied only near the parade grounds.

With the parade gazetted as a "special event" under the Public Order Act, police also applied stricter enforcement against the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones. Yesterday, police arrested a 53-year-old man at 3.01pm after he flew his drone at Marina Barrage, within the restricted area.

Investigations are ongoing.

Many of the 25,000 attendees decided to turn up early for the NDP. Though checks were stringent, and queues long, they remained in high spirits.

Marine operations executive Khairul Azhar Rosawi, 29, was in line just before 3pm near Marina Square, one of the four entry points. Gates were opened only at 3.30pm and the parade started just after 5pm.

He said of the security screening and bag checks: "I feel that it's necessary, especially with all the attacks around the world. It can be a bit of a hassle since we came here early and now have to wait in the hot sun.

"But we wanted to beat the long queue later and get a seat up front."

Freelance accountant Tay Hui Cheng, 34, who was at the parade at 3.30pm, said the NDP organisers provided coolers at the security stations and even guided her 61-year- old mother Molly Quah to a separate queue, when they noticed she was walking with some difficulty.

Officers from the Emergency Response Teams and Special Operations Command patrolled in teams as a deterrence. These officers are also trained to respond to emergency situations, including potential terrorist attacks.

Former sales promoter Linda Lee, 52, who was at the Merlion Park with a friend, said: "I've come to watch NDP here every year since 2012. I have seen more police officers this year - it's good, we feel safer in the crowd."