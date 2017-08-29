Secure Android app lets SAF troops report suspicious activity quickly, wins innovative award from Mindef

SINGAPORE - In the past, soldiers who spotted and wished to report any suspicious activity had to call their superiors on radio systems and try to describe where they were at and what they saw.

Now, they can simply send a photo of the situation and details to an encrypted Android app, which immediately puts their location on a map.

This app - titled Project Davion - Command and Control - allows commanders to see what is happening on the ground in real-time.

For an app that is still in the trial phase, Project Davion has already saved Mindef $350,000 a year.

This project won Best Project Award (Operations & Training) at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) PRIDE Day on Tuesday (Aug 29).

PRIDE stands for PRoductivity and Innovation in Daily Efforts, and 128 of such awards were given out to those from Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in recognition of their innovative ideas.

More than $197 million worth of savings were made due to these innovations and re-design efforts.

This event was officiated by Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung, who said innovation and improvement are imperative for Mindef and the SAF to achieve mission success.

"Productivity and innovation are critical enablers for us to stretch each defence dollar, optimise manpower and become more effective in whatever we do," he said.

A range of such innovative projects will be showcased at the exhibition, which will be held at the Campus Centre, Building 2 of the Singapore University of Technology and Design starting tomorrow and Thursday.

The exhibition also showcases projects that are not being awarded prizes.

One such project is a portable ammunition counter, developed by a team of mostly full-time servicemen (NSFs) and led by ME3 Robert Naidu, senior supervisor of the Munition Support Section 2.

This counter, which is a keyboard with numbers marked from 1 to 80, can automatically check if one belt contains 80 rounds of ammunition.

Compared to the 90 minutes taken by NSFs previously to count and inspect one belt of ammo, it now takes them under 30 minutes.

The keyboard, which is about 2m long and 7kg heavy, costs practically nothing as it is made from wholly recyclable materials, and is now used throughout the Navy.

The Mindef Pride Day 2017 Exhibition is open to the public, and will run from 9am to 5pm on Aug 30 and 9am to 1pm on Aug 31.