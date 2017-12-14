Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 21, 9am: MOE

SINGAPORE - Students will be able to get their Secondary 1 (S1) posting results on Dec 21 at 9am, said the Ministry of Education in a statement on Thursday (Dec 14).

They can access the posting results through any of the following channels:

- Short Messaging System (SMS) text messaging, if their parents have provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of their school choices;

- The S1 Internet System at the S1 posting exercise website at https://www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/secondary-one-posting-exercise; or

- At their primary school.

Students are to report to the secondary school that they have been posted to on Dec 22 at 8.30am, MOE said.

Those with inquiries can access iFAQs at the S1 posting exercise website or call the MOE Customer Service Centre on 6872 2220 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Results of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) were released on Nov 24.

Out of the 38,942 pupils who sat the exam this year, 98.4 per cent of them can go on to a secondary school — similar to last year’s cohort