Season parking fees to apply at six more military camps, bases

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will soon charge for season parking at six more military camps and bases, on top of the 10 premises that currently have such fees.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mindef said yesterday that the changes, which will take effect on April 1, came after a recent review.

The Straits Times understands that Khatib Camp and Mowbray Camp in Choa Chu Kang are among the six Mindef and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) premises affected.

Sheltered carpark fees will cost $120 a month and outdoor season parking will cost $90 a month.

These are based on the market rates of Housing Board carparks near these premises, and follow existing parking charges at Mindef and SAF camps and bases.

"Due to their proximity to public amenities, the carparks in these camps are deemed to have market value," the ministry said.

Mindef added that the policy will apply to all permanent staff, as well as contractors who require parking space on a regular basis.

Operationally ready national servicemen who are going for their in-camp training and other national service activities will be able to continue parking in all camps and bases for free.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that teachers and staff at primary and secondary schools, as well as at junior colleges, will have to pay for parking from August.

MOE said that this was imposed in line with the Public Service Division's "clean wage" policy, which stipulates that salaries are fully accounted for, with no hidden perks and privileges.

The ministry added that it took reference from the HDB's monthly season parking rates for non-residents to determine the annual market value for school carparks, and also considered inputs from a professional valuer.