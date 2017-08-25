Search for warship survivors suspended

Published
1 hour ago

Singapore and the United States have suspended the search for survivors of USS John S. McCain, as efforts now focus on recovering bodies of the missing crew within the guided-missile destroyer.

The US Navy yesterday identified the 10 sailors who went missing after the warship collided with a tanker in Singapore waters on Monday. One of them has been confirmed dead.

The search and rescue efforts by the US, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia, coordinated by Singapore, covered 5,524 sq km and involved more than 300 Singapore personnel from various agencies.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS: Focus turns to recovery efforts inside ship

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2017, with the headline 'Search for warship survivors suspended'.
