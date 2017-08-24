Search for US sailors draws a blank on Day 3

No survivors or bodies were found on the third day of a five-nation hunt for missing US sailors, even as it emerged that the warship they were on was not detected by the Singapore authorities.
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with tanker Alnic MC in the Singapore Strait early on Monday, which left 10 sailors missing and five injured. The bodies of several sailors have been found.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said yesterday that its Vessel Traffic Information System had detected only the tanker's presence before the collision. International convention does not require the warship's presence to be detected in waters.
SEE TOP OF THE NEWS
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Only tanker was detected before collision
US Seventh Fleet commander dismissed
Expanded search yields nothing
Tracking system probably switched off: Expert