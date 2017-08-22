Search for missing US sailors on warship continues on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - The search for the 10 United States sailors who went missing after their warship collided with an oil tanker in the Singapore Strait continues, a statement from the US Seventh Fleet here said on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Aircraft from the amphibious assault ship USS America will continue search efforts, which went on through the night before, to locate the missing crew from the USS John S. McCain, named after the father and grandfather of former US presidential candidate John McCain, who were both admirals.

The guided-missile destroyer, based in Japan, was on its way to Singapore for a routine port visit when it collided with Liberian-flagged merchant ship, Alnic MC, which is more than three times its potential weight.

Ships and aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy joined search efforts on Monday and continue to provide assistance, the statement said.

Search efforts are focused on an area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore where the collision took place.

During the collision, the US ship sustained significant hull damage that resulted in flooding to nearby compartments, including crew berthing, machinery, and communications rooms. Damage control efforts by the crew prevented further flooding at sea.

Both USS John S. McCain and USS America arrived at Changi Naval Base on Monday afternoon. The amphibious assault ship will provide messing and berthing services to McCain crew members and to support damage control efforts on board. Ship repair facility divers have commenced assessments of the hull as well.

In its statement, the Seventh Fleet said that "search and rescue efforts continue in coordination with local authorities", including the Royal Malaysian Navy ship KD Handalan and two coastal patrol craft Petir and Pang Alang, as well as two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency vessels which are at the scene on Tuesday.

Republic of Singapore Navy Fearless-class patrol ships Noble Pearl and Noble Knight also joined the search efforts.

The statement added that "the incident will be investigated to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision".