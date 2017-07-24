Search for missing S'porean diver stops

The search for missing Singaporean diver Rinta Paul Mukkam has been called off after 10 days.

Major-General Heronimus Guru, the operational director of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, confirmed with The Straits Times yesterday that search operations had stopped.

"Our standard operations are seven days of search and we extended that by three days, but to no avail. We ended the operations with no results," he said.

The operations involved 90 search and rescue officials.

Dr Rashmi Yash Paul, 36, a family friend, said there are no plans to extend the search at this point.

Ms Rinta's brother, Mr Roy Paul Mukkam, and brother-in- law are due to return to Singapore from Indonesia today.

Dr Rashmi hopes those living in the area where Ms Rinta went missing will continue to "bear Rinta in mind".

She added that posters indicating a reward of US$10,000 (S$13,600) have been distributed among the locals.

A local group called Emergency Komodo will continue to keep a lookout, she said.

Ms Rinta, a 40-year-old associate regional sales manager, failed to surface on July 13 during a diving trip off Indonesia's Komodo island.

She had been among a group of 16 women who were diving in the area.

Ng Huiwen